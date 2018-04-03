YouTube Shooting: Shots Fired at Offices in San Bruno, California, Police Say

Police are investigating reports of shots fired at YouTube headquarters in Northern California.

San Bruno police have sealed off the area and have advised residents to stay away.

Several people identifying themselves as employees took to Twitter to say shots had been heard and people were barricading themselves in offices.

The city manager’s office reported receiving several reports of shots fired at the Silicon Valley compound. KTVU-TV reported San Francisco General Hospital was receiving “multiple” patients from the YouTube compound.

Google, which owns YouTube issued a statement saying “we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available.”

We are seeing @YouTube employees being brought out with hands up! pic.twitter.com/ZlSMY9FIVm — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.