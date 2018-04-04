Chores cause 25 percent of divorced couples to split, study says

TAMPA, FL. (WFLA) – According to a study from Harvard Business School, 25 percent of people who get divorced split over housework disagreements.

3,000 committed couples were also surveyed.

Researchers found the pair’s satisfaction in their relationship was higher when more money was spent on cleaning services.

Experts say having too little time to relax after work can lead to depression.

So, using the household income to increase leisure time can improve a person’s mood.

And the good news, you don’t have to spend a fortune to see a difference.

Some of those pesky chores could be done by finding help on job-outsourcing apps.

The cost varies but experts say the average is around $40.

It could be the small price to pay to save your marriage.