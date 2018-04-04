MLK’s first cousin to mark assassination anniversary in Ohio

By Published:

COLUMBUS (AP) — A first cousin of Martin Luther King Jr. is among speakers marking the 50th anniversary of the civil rights leader’s assassination at the Ohio Statehouse.

The memorial commemoration at noon Wednesday also features a gospel choir from Columbus State Community College. It is free and open to the public.

The Rev. Joel L. King Jr. is King’s cousin. He’ll speak along with state Sen. Bob Peterson, a Washington Court House Republican, and state Rep. Hearcel Craig, a Columbus Democrat.

David Jehnson, of the Institute for Human Rights and Responsibilities, also is participating. He was among delegation leaders at the 1963 March on Washington.

A moment of national reflection is planned at 7:01 p.m. Wednesday. Churches will toll bells 39 times, for King’s age at the time he was killed.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s