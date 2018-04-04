People rescued from homes after flooding in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD CO., OH (WCMH) — Several people were rescued from their homes in Fairfield County, after flooding early Wednesday.

According to the Berne Fire Department, emergency crews were called to areas of Old Logan Road after flooding was reported in the area.

Firefighters say they had to evacuate several residents from their homes using boats due to the rising water.

About five people were rescued from the neighborhood, as well as two children.

Crews continue to evacuate more people from the neighborhood as the water continues to rise.

People who were rescued say they have never seen the water as high as it is now.