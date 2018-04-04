WATCH: Injured squirrel gets set of wheels

ISTANBUL (WFLA) – A squirrel who lost both of his front paws is on the move again, thanks to a set of prosthetic wheels.

The squirrel, named Karamel, lost his paws when he got caught in a trap set by hunters in southeastern Turkey.

A young man later rescued him and took him to get help from a group of orthopedists at Aydin University in Istanbul.

The orthopedists designed a set of wheels for Karamel and are now in the process of training him how to use them.

According to the doctors, it’s taken some getting used to. But they say Karamel is slowly getting better at using his wheels.

